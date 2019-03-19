West Elm is opening a new Toronto location

One can never have too many options when it comes to purchasing a simple, three-drawer dresser for $1,000, and West Elm is right on up there with Restoration Hardware and Pottery Barn on the list of places in which that is not only possible, but pretty much standard.

The Brooklyn-born furniture and design store will soon open its third location in the City of Toronto, according to the developers behind an equally-fancy mixed-use complex.

Freed Developments and Capital Developments announced in a press release on Monday that they have finalized an agreement with West Elm to take over the ground floor of their hotly-anticipated Art Shoppe condos at 2131 Yonge St., just south of Eglinton.

"With West Elm, we could do no better," says Capital Developments' Jordan Dermer of the Williams-Sonoma owned retailer, calling it a "perfect fit" for the "lifestyle-oriented residence."

As it stands now, there are only two West Elm stores in Toronto: one in Liberty Village, and another near Yonge and Eglinton.

The new West Elm, which Freed and Capital describe as "among the most coveted commercial tenants," will be located on the former site of Toronto's iconic Art Shoppe furniture store in Midtown.

It will take up approximately 14,000 square feet of space on the ground floor of the podium level of the sold out, Karl Lagerfield-blessed Art Shoppe Lofts + Condos. A yet-to-be-named "national grocer" has secured the building's second floor.