10 holiday gift ideas in Toronto for the stylish woman on your list

Holiday gift ideas for the stylish woman on your list should add some fun to your favourite fashionista’s closet. From fun accessories to wardrobe essentials, your gift doesn’t necessarily have to be expensive, but it does have to be fabulous.

Here are some holiday gift ideas in Toronto for the stylish woman on your list.

Premium fashion magazine from Soop Soop

For the person who consumes style, a fashion magazine from Dundas West’s Soop Soop will be the biggest source of inspo. Find rare and artsy publications like Sedition, Ansinth, and Self Service.

90s sunglasses from CREEPS

Only the most fashionable of fashionistas can pull off this vintage slim sunnies look from the 90s. Snow glare is a real thing, so grab a pair of the She Sells Seashells from this Chinatown shop for $25.

Wool knit sweaters from F as in Frank

There’s no shortage of cozy knitted gems at this Queen West vintage store. The selection of goods have all been carefully curated for any discerning buyer of pre-loved wears.

Suede tote bag from Tusk

A luxurious tote bag from Toronto-based brand Aunt Rae can be found at this contemporary boutique on West Queen West. Handmade from soft, durable suede, these $98 totes are nothing but class.



Cozy crewneck from TVKO

Who needs Superdry when you have Super Queer! This cute silkscreened crewneck from the queer goods purveyor on Dundas West comes in grey, pink, and black for $45.

Earrings made from recycled rubber from Made You Look

Style is the best when it’s sustainable. For the eco-friendly fashion lover in your life, a pair of feather earrings made from bike inner tube rubber costs $25. Head to Parkdale to buy a pair.

Fun ribbed tees from Hayley Elsaesser

For the person who doesn’t shy away from a playful print, grab a tee embroidered with UFOs or eyeballs from one of Toronto’s most eclectic designers, Hayley Elsaesser, on Queen Street. Tees run $66.

Knitted toque from Frank and Oak Women Studio

Nailing down the art of the toque is key for anyone who calls Canada home. You can shop the ribbed wool toque and knitted beanies from this Queen West store in all number of colours, starting at $24.50.

Sequin boots from The Latest Scoop

These shiny heeled boots are an ideal look for this holiday season. Head to this store on Ossington to grab a pair of these black sequin boots for $119.95.

Costume jewellery rings from Paris Calling

If your giftee has a penchant for statement rings, a trip to this glam store on Lake Shore West will satisfy any magpie with their collection of over-the-top, bejewelled costume rings.