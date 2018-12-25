Boxing Day sales in Toronto for 2018 are plentiful, with steep discounts on the very same goods people were paying full price for literally two days earlier. If you're brave enough to face the crowds and clever enough to have saved some cash, it's time to shop for Y-O-U (and any friends or relatives you haven't yet seen this holiday season.)

Here are my picks for the best Boxing Day sales in Toronto for 2018.

Tech

Serious savings are in store for those brave enough to visit Best Buy on Boxing Day. Is a 75" LG Smart TV worth a few bruised elbows? Depends on how much you want to save a full $1,200 when buying one on the 26th. Door crasher deals this year also include a $399 DLSR camera from Canon and Instant Pots for just $90.

Canada's self-described "greatest camera store" is hosting an entire week of sales between December 26 and January 3 with more than 15,000 discounted items between its online shop and retail locations.

This expansive camera and video emporium promises excellent deals on gear throughout boxing week, with up to 40 per cent off on everything from memory cards and lens filters to full on professional videography setups. This sale starts on the 24th if you're looking for a head start.

Get serious about your side hustle as a Dj, rock star or concert cellist this year with 15 per off of almost everything in this mind-blowing Queen West musical instrument and production store.

You can score a brand new iPhone XR for free (with the activation of new devices on select 2-year-plans) this boxing week at one of Canada's last remaining mall-based consumer electronic chains, plus up to $300 in bonus store credit.

Fashion

This hip jewellery boutique near Trinity Bellwoods Park is going big for Boxing Day with an all-night event that will see price tags slashed by up to 50 per cent on a rotating series of sales items like gothic letters, hoop earrings and various gold or silver chains.

Grab designer jeans from the likes of Naked & Famous, Scotch & Soda and Nudie for up to 70 per cent off at this denim-forward Queen West clothing store all Boxing Week long.

Try your luck sifting through the clearance bins of this Parkdale pre-loved clothing store, where you can find hats and t-shirts for as little as $8 a piece. All vintage clothing will be 40 per cent off while Supreme items will be discounted by 20 per cent.

Toronto fashion darling Hayley Elsaesser's colourful boutique is hard to leave without at least a few cute things in tow — even more so during big sales. The brand's boutique on Queen Street West will be doing 30 per cent off everything this Boxing Day, including new collections and already marked down stock.

More Dundas West discounts are in store for shoppers at this vintage fashion retailer, which is is having a one-day-only sale on the 26th with 30 per cent off clothing, shoes and bags.

Home & Design

This massive modern furniture joint on Ossington is hosting a week-long "E-Warehouse" sale starting December 26 at 10 a.m. Expect brand-new sectionals, sofas, beds, casegoods & accents that are either discontinued or overstock at discounts of more than 50 per cent off.

Take advantage of boxing week at this cool Gladstone Avenue furniture store with up to 60 off on Everything in stock. Floor models are "reduced to move," according to the store, and even made-to-order pieces will be cheaper than usual.

Save up to 70 per cent on floor model furniture at The Bay this year during its blowing Boxing Week home sale beginning on Christmas Day. Clearance fashion, footwear, sportswear, swimwear, dresses and suits will also be 70 per cent off but only on December 26 and 27.

Other

Toronto's own internationally successful producer of organic, edible lipsticks will be dishing out a free three-piece gift with any purchase of $50 or more this Boxing Day. Visit the lip lab in West Queen West to try out the brand's new astrology-inspired amuse bouche lipsticks.

This legendary Toronto comic cook store is offering discounts of 25 per cent off almost everything in store between December 26 and 28, including in-print books, comics, graphic novels, manga, art books and more.

All seasonal products and gifts will be 50 per cent off on Boxing Day at TBS, and for those who don't want to leave the house, they're doing complimentary shipping that day. Buy enough body butter to last you all year, if you have the storage space.

You'll find more than 1,300 items at up to 50 per cent off this Boxing Day at MEC locations in and around Toronto. A good time to buy whatever you need in terms of cycling, hiking, camping, skiing or travel gear.

This popular local health food and supplement chain promises sales of up to 60 per cent off on more than 9,000 items, including vitamins, teas, natural hair colouring gel and more different types of protein powder than I was even aware existed.