Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 55 minutes ago
Boxing Day Toronto

Boxing Day was complete chaos in Toronto this year

Frigid temperatures have nothing on door crasher deals, it seems, for the hardcore Boxing Day shoppers of Toronto. The city was in a frenzy yesterday as retail outlets slashed prices following Christmas. 

Bargain hunters flocked to local malls by the hundreds of thousands on Tuesday in search of sweet, sweet savings – some of them lining up outside before dawn amidst an extreme cold weather alert.

The Eaton Centre was rammed with tourists and deal-hunters this Boxing Day, which made for some solid time-lapse video footage of the ant-like crowds buzzing about.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre was also packed with people. Canada's busiest mall opened officially at 8 a.m. on Boxing Day, but some retailers chose to extend their hours.

Between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., the mall was expected to attract an estimated 130,000 people.

Several stores, like Canada Goose and the new Cheesecake Factory restaurant, had lines outside of them for most of the day – though the latter has been like that since it opened last month.

Shoppers reported extreme difficulty getting into and out of Yorkdale by car yesterday. Some of them were stuck in traffic for hours (hours that could have been spent buying stuff, no doubt).

Boxing Day… stuck in traffic for at last an hour! #omg #boxingday

And parking? Yeah, good luck with that on Boxing Day anywhere, let alone Yorkdale.

Vaughan Mills was also pretty hectic with the Boxing Day bonanza.

Those who did brave the crowds scored some seriously good deals on clothes, electronics, shoes and more.

The rest of us stayed warm behind the comfort of a computer screen, shopping online – or not shopping at all. Wild.

Lead photo by

@flossisboss

