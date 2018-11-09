Toronto's original Fashion Santa is back for the holidays

There can only be one Fashion Santa, much to the chagrin of Yorkdale Mall and its various sub-par iterations of Paul Mason's original internet-breaking, Bieber-approved holiday guy.

Thanks to a 2017 legal settlement, the Toronto-based model now maintains full trademark and copyright ownership of the character he originated.

This means that Yorkdale can no longer use Fashion Santa in any way, shape or form to entertain thirsty Christmas swooners, despite the shopping centre's status as Mason's very first post.

Bye bye "edgy" Fashion Santa, bye bye "bougie" Fashion Santa, and bye bye backlash to bootleg versions of Mason's internationally-beloved "lumbersexual" St. Nick.

Merry Christmas, stans.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre has confirmed that there will not be a Fashion Santa on site this year. Instead, the mall is building a brand-new holiday attraction called "Santa's Chalet," which representatives say will be stylish and highly Instagrammable.

Mason, on the other hand, will once again be doing his Fashion Santa thing at charity events all over the place.

First up is the HopeSpring Cancer Support Centre's Holiday Tour of Homes in Waterloo, which runs both today and tomorrow.

"Come on out to Waterloo on November 9th and 10th and take a photo with Fashion Santa to support a great cause!" wrote Mason on his Instagram profile this week. "Looking forward to making this the best experience for the coming season."

Fingers crossed he has some appearances booked in Toronto as well. We'll keep you posted, rest assured.