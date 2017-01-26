Fashion & Style
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
fashion santa

Fashion Santa appears on Chinese TV show

Looks like Toronto's Fashion Santa isn't letting intellectual property woes get in the way of promoting his much-loved persona. 

Paul Mason, AKA the original Fashion Santa, recently appeared on a popular Chinese TV show in celebration of the Chinese New Year.

On the show, which airs on China's ShanDong television network, Mason struts along an on-stage runway and poses for Snapchat-style emoji-filled photos. 

He also helps lead the entire audience in a traditional song, proving he's officially a year-round international sensation.

There's still no word on the ongoing legal battle between Mason and Yorkdale Mall about who owns the rights to the Fashion Santa name, though Mason has said he's open to working with Oxford Properties, which owns Yorkdale, in the future. 

ShanDong TV

