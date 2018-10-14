Fashion & Style
deciem toronto

Deciem stores in Toronto are back in business

Deciem stores are back open—praise be. 

Representatives from Deciem stakeholder Estée Lauder announced yesterday that the Toronto-based beauty company is officially up and running again after spending several days in existential limbo. 

The news comes following the announcement that company's founder Brandon Truaxe—whose erratic behaviour culminated in the brand's temporary closure last week—was ousted Friday by a court application by Estée Lauder. 

Truaxe has since been banned from posting to Deciem's social media and from contacting any employees.

Former co-CEO Nicola Kilner, who Truaxe controversially fired in February, will be replacing him at the helm of the company. 

Deciem's Instagram page has been deactivated as of yesterday, so most records of Truaxe's strange online behaviour are no longer viewable by the public (which is probably a good thing). 

The beauty brand's main website has also been restored, and online stores continue to operate as they did when physical stores were closed. All employees who were temporarily laid off this week will presumably have their jobs back too.

The announcement of Deciem's reopening comes right on time, before any more fans of the brand spend inordinate amount of money bulk-buying their retinol serums.

