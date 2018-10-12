Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
brandon truaxe

Deciem founder Brandon Truaxe has been removed from the company

Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Brandon Truaxe, the founder and CEO of Toronto-based Deciem, has just been removed from his post at the head of the company.

Following a series of bizarre behaviour, most notably a long, inflammatory Instagram post alleging criminal behavious from dozens of people inside and outside of the company, the company was shut down. 

Estee Lauder, which is an investor in Deciem, successfully used a Toronto court to argue that Truaxe should be removed. 

No word was given on when Deciem stores are to reopen

Truaxe is also no longer allowed to post to the brand's social media, and cannot contact any of its employees. Nicola Kilner, former co-CEO, is expected to replace Truaxe soon.  

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Deciem founder Brandon Truaxe has been removed from the company

Shock and confusion as Deciem stores in Toronto remain closed

Someone in Toronto is trying to sell a haunted Ikea couch

10 modern furniture stores in Toronto that will make you forget Ikea

FAO Schwarz is coming to Toronto

Miniso opening another downtown Toronto location

Toronto beauty brand Deciem says it’s shutting down

10 international chains that came to Toronto this year