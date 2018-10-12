Deciem founder Brandon Truaxe has been removed from the company

Brandon Truaxe, the founder and CEO of Toronto-based Deciem, has just been removed from his post at the head of the company.

Following a series of bizarre behaviour, most notably a long, inflammatory Instagram post alleging criminal behavious from dozens of people inside and outside of the company, the company was shut down.

Estee Lauder, which is an investor in Deciem, successfully used a Toronto court to argue that Truaxe should be removed.

No word was given on when Deciem stores are to reopen.

Truaxe is also no longer allowed to post to the brand's social media, and cannot contact any of its employees. Nicola Kilner, former co-CEO, is expected to replace Truaxe soon.