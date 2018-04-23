Drake just made OVO-branded high school uniforms

It's a tragic but true fact of life that Drake never got the chance to rock a Degrassi uniform.

The actor-turned-rapper made his last appearance as Jimmy Brooks (aka Wheelchair Jimmy) in Season 8 of the show, but it wasn't until Season 10 that uniforms came to everyone's favourite fake Canadian high school — and when they did, they were pretty ugly.

This will not be the case for students at Miami High School.

Drake, in what my brain sees as an obvious effort to avenge his fictional teenaged self, is now making OVO-branded uniforms for high school students in Florida.

Champagne Papi just debuted part of the new uniform, which he had promised to make for students at Miami High while shooting the video for God's Plan.

"Miami High new alternate uniforms," he wrote on Instagram Stories Sunday morning, bringing to mind the black and gold alternate jerseys his brand created for the Toronto Raptors.

The uniform shirt, as pictured in Drake's post, has a large yellow "M" on the left side, wrapped with a banner that says "October's Very Own."

On the right side are the words "I only love my bed and my Momma I'm sorry."

One can only hope that if Aubrey designs a Toronto-specific version of the uniform, it's embroidered with the phrase "Whatever it takes, I know I can make it through." That would be perfection.