10 stores for mid-century modern furniture in Toronto

Stores for mid-century modern furniture in Toronto sell pieces for your home that are classic but not outdated. Linear, sleek, and full of teak, these home additions are less bulky than their rustic counterparts and perfect for lovers of simple design.

Here are my picks for the top Mid-Century modern furniture stores.

This Leslieville spot specializes in vintage pieces, selling beautifully designed works like chairs from French mid-century modern furniture designer Michel Cadestin and sleek vanities from the 1960s.

A favourite spot for perusal in Corktown, the selection here is quirky and eclectic. Carrying chairs by the likes of the legendary Eames couple and Arne Jacobsen, this store is the go-to place for rare and modern mid century finds.

Providing the West Queen West community with Scandinavian designs and Canadian-made furniture for years, Inabstracto deals exclusively in mid-century modern pieces. Coffee tables, lamps, ceramics – you’ll find it all here.

Now with a second location at Yonge and Eglinton, this expansive American-based furniture store sells a range of products in different styles. Mostly dealing in contemporary, a large percentage of their pieces are inspired by mid-century work that’s perfect for condo living.

A vintage furniture store located in the Junction, this store offers a mix of modern to straight up old school. Aside from the pieces made of reclaimed wood, you’ll also find sofas from the 1960 and 70s and sleek lamps imported from Montreal.

Located on St. Clair West, you’ll find an extensive selection of mid-century items here, like Danish side tables by Peter Hvidt and Canadian classics from Knechtel. They’ve also got a fun selection of mid-century lighting fixtures, with egg lamps and Danish zig zag-shaped lamps.

Packed full of fun things, this furniture store by U of T Scarborough is bursting at the seams with pieces like swivel chairs, vintage lamps and lounge chairs by Kurt Olsen – all for relatively low prices.

The collection at this Leslieville store is full of mid-century modern favourites and rarities, from teak coffee tables to Danish lounge chairs by Ip-Kofod Larsen and Kai Kristiansen shelves.

This store in the Junction is sure to overstimulate your senses with its collection of colourful and affordable housewares. There’s lots of retro stuff that doesn’t quite fit into the mid-century modern category but enough teak modern furniture to qualify.

With a giant space in Riverside, this store has something for everyone, and for low prices. Take your time to peruse through the selection and you might find some vinyl loungers from Canadian icon Stefan Siwisnki or a set of Borge Mogensen chairs.