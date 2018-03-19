Popular Toronto menswear store Nomad has closed

Nomad is no more, according to a sign posted on the front door of their now abandoner West Queen West boutique.

"Flashback to 2005 when we opened our first location at 431 Richmond," reads the closure notice, published late last month on Instagram.

"After 13 years of business today will be our last day of operation," it continues. "We would like to thank our customers and friends who have supported us through the years."

Hundreds of customers have responded to that message in recent weeks to express their sadness and dismay over losing the store, which has hosted pop-up events for Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, including the musician's short-lived Starboy store last year.

"It's funny, you don't realize how iconic something is til it's gone," wrote one dan. "You guys will be missed."

"You guys played a special role for us," wrote the jewellery line HNDSM's account. "Remembering the extended chats with Zeb, meeting Drake, and most of all for being one of the first supporters of our brand... Thank you."