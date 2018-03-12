Many planning to wear black to this year's Toronto Pride parade

The brilliant colours of Toronto's Pride parade could appear muted this year, to an extent, following a series of grisly murders that have rocked the local LGBT community to its core.

Suspected serial killer Bruce McArthur has now been charged with killing at least six men who disappeared from the Church and Wellesley area dating all the way back to 2010.

The remains of seven people have been recovered from planters where the 66-year-old landscaper worked so far, only three of whom have been identified, and police believe there could be more victims still.

It's been a dark, tough year for the Church-Wellesley Village in many respects, and concerns are already brewing over how the annual parade will play out in June.

One Torontonian is proposing that members of the community wear black to the parade this year in honour of McArthur's six known victims (Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Dean Lisowick, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi and Skandaraj Navaratnam,) as well as murdered transgender woman Alloura Wells and 22-year-old Tess Richey.

"I propose that during our community's most visible, colourful, joyful event, our Pride Parade that we wear black," wrote Jesse Lz in his event listing.

"This action will send a powerful message to those in Toronto, as well as the folks who watch our parade around the world that our community stands with survivors of violence."

For those of you looking for a way to show solidarity for #BruceMcArthur 's victims and share in the community's grief, an idea for #Toronto #Pride : WEAR BLACK https://t.co/TE5KTaEDeU — Michelle Nochomovitz (@Food_Nomad) March 7, 2018

About 125 people have marked themselves as "attending" the event on Facebook so, with another 665 more saying that they are "interested."

One commenter on the event warned wearing black could add to the (already high) number of people who suffer from heat-related medical problems at Pride.

Lz says that everyone is encouraged to participate as they see fit.

"Accessorizing with black or white is also encouraged if that’s easier for folks," he wrote in response to the comment. "Great advice!"