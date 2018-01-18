Toronto police finally have a break in disappearances in the Village

A break in the Church and Wellesley missing persons cases that has kept the community on edge has finally come as police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for several of the disappearances.

Toronto Police have charged Bruce McArthur, a 66 year old landscaper with two counts of first degree murder in connection with the disappearances of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen who both went missing last spring.

Police also haven't ruled out that McArthur may be responsible for deaths of other yet to be identified men.

Asked if Mcarthur is a serial killer, detective says that’s a media term but they believe he has killed two people and possibly more. #projectprism @CityNews — Ginella Massa (@Ginella_M) January 18, 2018

So far, no bodies have been found but police say they have evidence suggesting how they died.

They are currently searching four properties owned by McArthur in Toronto as well as one in Madoc, Ontario.

The investigation known as Project Prism was launched in July to investigate the disappearances. While initially police balked at suggestions the cases were related, they admitted today they found evidence connecting McArthur with the crimes.

A separate investigation into three disappearances dating back to 2010 is still ongoing.