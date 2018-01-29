City
bruce mcarthur serial killer

Toronto murder suspect now being investigated as a serial killer

Toronto-based landscaper Bruce McArthur has now been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in relation to a string of disappearances dating back to 2012.

And police believe there could be more bodies to come.

Homicide Detective Sergeant Hank Idsinga announced on Monday that the 66-year-old suspected killer was just charged with three additional counts of first-degree murder, on top of two counts for men whose deaths were linked to McArthur earlier this month.

"It's a serial killer," said Idsinga when asked what kind of case this is. "An alleged serial killer. He's taken steps to cover his tracks."

Those steps allegedly included hiding the dismembered bodies of his victims around properties he'd been hired to landscape.

Police say that the dismembered remains of at least three people were recently found in the backyard of 53 Mallory Crescent in East York.

At this point, the remains have not been identified. Specialists from the province's forensic pathology services and the Centre of Forensic Sciences will be investigating the remains further.

Still, McArthur is now also believed to be responsible for the deaths of 58-year-old Majeed Kayhan, reported missing since October 2012, 50-year-old Soroush Marmudi, reported missing in August 2015, and 47-year-old Dean Lisowick, who was not reported missing.

"We do believe there are more (victims)," said Idsinga at police headquarters this morning. "We don't how many more victims there are going to be, but this is beyond the gay community."

Police continue to search properties associated with McArthur and are asking anyone who may have hired him at some point to come forward. 

"The city of Toronto has never seen anything like this," said Idsinga, noting that most of the body parts recovered were hidden in large planters.

Investigators have thus far identified about 30 properties of interest within Toronto and "have seized quite a few planters from around the city" as well.

"We believe there are more remains at some of these properties that we are working to recover," he said.

"There are at least two sites that we do want to excavate where people might be buried."

Lead photo by

Toronto Police Services

