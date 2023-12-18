The top 10 stores for picture frames in Toronto

Buying picture frames in Toronto is an easy task — if you know where to go. Whether you're framing your best snaps of brunch or your bff's art project, these spots will ensure you're equipped with selection and originality — not to mention many options for a stylish new gallery wall.

Here are the top places to buy picture frames in Toronto.

If you're looking to frame anything from your latest 24x36 painting to your most recent Bachelor's degree, this artist's haven on Danforth will have whatever style you're looking for — whether it's canvas frames, floating picture frames, or even a simple gallery frame — in any size.

If your apartment is calling for simplistic, modern frames to start your inevitable gallery wall or host your 4x6 photos, this Queen West furniture store is for you. With clean yet elegant metallic and neutral frames, you'll be sure to find a frame to suit your style, in a variety of sizes.

With prices ranging from $19.99 for a simple wooden box frame to $312.50 for an embossed black leather frame, this Castlefield Design District shop comes well equipped with a variety of options, whether you're looking for a unique gift or something to jazz up your desk at work.

This retailer, with locations at Yonge and Eglinton and in Liberty Village, has a good selection for those looking for a modern frame with a unique twist. Their gallery frames come in a myriad of textures and materials, and you can even order some frames in sets of up to 12.

If you haven't been inside this craft chain since you moved to Toronto from the suburbs, remind yourself of the possibilities at their store at Richmond and John. This spot is well armed with a great selection — from traditional documentation frames to collage frames — that won't break your budget.

For the largest selection of different styles and sizes, head to this Queen West flagship. Umbra's unique selection of alternative frames — from photo trees to hanging photo chains — ensures the perfect picture frame for any purpose.

Head to the newest location of this book-and-lifestyle store in The Well to find a good selection of decorative frames for any purpose — from desk photo frames to gallery wall frames, and even LEGO frames you can build yourself.

This Queen West store is just one of the six locations in the GTA where you can find a huge array of frames in different colours and materials like brushed brass, resin, and wood.

This Moss Park vintage decor and furniture store is a great option for anyone looking for a truly unique piece. While it is a vintage store, meaning inventory is turning over regularly, expect to find an array of styles ranging from Victorian to mid-century modern and everything in between.

You can find serious deals on a huge variety of different picture frames from wall hangings to stand up frames at this chain store with 10 locations across the GTA. Inventory varies from store to store, so you'll have to try your luck by going into a store in person.