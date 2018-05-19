The top 10 stores for area rugs and carpets in Toronto

Area rugs and carpets in Toronto come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. Whether your budget allows for a hand made creation or a simple machine-made solution to your flooring needs, Toronto's rug retailers don't disappoint.

Here are my picks for places to buy rugs and carpets in Toronto.

With two locations in Toronto, — Liberty Village and King East — this furniture store offers rug and carpeting options in a number of different sizes and colours at price points that won't break the bank. Check out their Marimekko selection for uniquely Finnish textiles.

This grand furniture store sits pretty on the southeast corner of Queen and Bathurst and plays host to a selection of rugs and carpets, suitable for those on a tighter budget.

In the same strip mall as the No Frills at Gerrard and Carlaw, this place has been around long enough to see more than a few trends come and go. This is a place to get basic carpet for your floors or entrance ways cut to your specific requirements.

This family-owned business in the Castlefield Design District has been in operation for over 50 years. Prices are reasonable for the area and there's a large selection to choose from including both pre-designed hand-knotted or machine-made piece.

Everyone's favourite place to buy inexpensive furniture also offers an array of rugs and carpets at prices that might be the cheapest on this list.

With two locations in Toronto, Midtown and Liberty Village, this American-based furniture stores offers contemporary rugs in a range of sizes.

This purveyor of modern floor and wall coverings in the Annex offers unique pieces for those looking for something in a higher price bracket. They're open on weekdays by appointment.

This carpet store in the Castlefield Design District literally has thousands of items to chose from. They've got handmade rugs, area rugs, runners and so much more on offer, in both traditional and modern styles. Prices are reasonable.

This showroom on Castlefield Avenue carries a huge collection of contemporary, transitional, oriental and Persian rug designs. They're also able to help out with custom projects with a team of designers on deck. Bring your credit card as prices here are steep.

While their sister-store Elte has a wider selection, the prices at this more contemporary offshoot are more affordable. There's an impressive array of classic and modern rugs here that their sales team will gladly help you flip through.