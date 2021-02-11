Fashion & Style
Olivia Little
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
The top 35 flower shops in Toronto by neighbourhood

Flower shops and specialized florists have sprouted in almost every neighbourhood in Toronto. Whether your need a quick pick-me-up, a little something to help get out of the dog house, or are planning an event and need to decorate, these flower stores are just the ticket.

Here are my picks for the top flower shops in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

Flur near Bathurst and Dupont is a great destination for seasonal flowers, unique floral arrangements as well as potted plants.

Bloor West Village

Budget-friendly bouquets can be arranged by the friendly staff at Bloor Village Flowers, a neighbourhood stalwart for over 20 years.

Baby Point

Thorn Floral is a small-batch flower market that focuses on creating uniquely-styled bouquets and blooms. 

Bayview and Leaside

The Flower Nook shop is part of a nationwide network of florists and offers a large selection of flower arrangements for different occasions. 

Beaches

With same-day delivery at no extra cost, nationwide delivery, and plenty of options for arranged flowers and gift boxes, there are many reasons to visit Beachwood Flower Shop.

Corktown

Eco Stems is a florist that prides itself on being an environmentally, and socially sustainable studio, meaning everything in the shop that has been sourced is local, organic or fair trade.

Cabbagetown

Blooming Flower Bar is a small neighbourhood flower shop that offers a wide assortment of fresh-cut flowers sold by the stem. Pick flowers from the DIY flower bar or order a custom bouquet. 

Corso Italia

May Flowers is a flower shop that sells fair trade and locally-grown flowers. The shop also has a cafe with Vietnamese slow drip coffee. 

Pistil Flowers is the source for bouquets and arrangements in the Financial District. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Danforth

Flox on Danforth is a rainbow wonderland of fresh cut stems, succulents and potted plants. Friendly staff will pull together bouquets on the fly or make themselves available for consults to plan custom orders.

Dundas West

Sham's Florist & Gifts is a family-owned spot operated by the Sham family that's been in the neighbourhood for over 35 years. The staff here put their all into the floral arrangements.

Etobicoke

Oleander Floral Design works closely with local vendors and growers to hand-select the finest flowers and plants. There's also a sister gift shop right next door.

Financial District

Two branches of Pistil can be found in the PATH, where the subterranean flower studio caters to corporate clients and the rush hour crowd heading home with a little something extra for their honey.

High Park

Hunt and Gather is a tiny flower shop sandwiched in between the restaurants and bars on Bloor. They do everything from everyday floral arrangements to flowers for an entire event.

Junction

Martin's Flowers has been rooted in The Junction since 1899, sprouting a reputation as one of Toronto's longest lasting purveyors of top quality blooms.

Pictus Goods in the Junction Triangle pairs fresh and dried flowers will all sorts of unique gift ideas. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Junction Triangle

Pictus Goods is an eco-conscious flower and gift boutique. They don't use floral foam and avoid the use of plastics whenever they can when making their arrangements.

Kensington Market

Wilbe Bloomin has been a staple in Kensington Market for a decade, brightening the streetscapes with buckets of fresh flowers in the summer months. Pre-made bouquets, orchids and potted petals are ready for grab and go.

King East

Located right downtown, Stok Floral & Design offers just as many plants as they do floral arrangements. 

King West

Classic arrangements and beautiful bouquets incorporating seasonal blooms like tulips, lilies and hydrangeas are in abundance at King West Flowers.

Leslieville

Garden’s Path has been a go-to source for flowers for film product companies, visiting actors and those celebrating special events for years now.

Little Italy

Floral boutique Pink Twig is a favourite in the area thanks to their fun and funky flower arrangements.

Mount Pleasant

Owned by professional retail florist Jessica McEwen, Periwinkle Flowers offers an arrangement of flowers and plants on Mount Pleasant. 

Pape Village

The family-run business of Pape Flower Market has all season fresh-cut flowers as well as seasonal flowers available for same-day delivery.

Crown Flora has dried flowers and succulents in addition to flower arrangements and bouquets. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Parkdale

Crown Flora offers more than just custom terrariums. They also do custom floral arrangements for any occasion. You can pre-order them for in store pick up or get them delivered to your door.

Queen West 

Black-Eyed Susan's is a primary choice in Toronto for floral design services. What started as three retail locations in the Financial District turned into what is now a studio in the Fashion District. 

Riverside

Spruce up your home with soft-hued blooms or surprise your loved one with a lush hand-tied bouquets featuring beautiful and exotic flowers from Quince.

Roncesvalles Village

There's a lot to love about Sweetpea's, the eco-friendly floral studio on Roncesvalles. Not only does it fashion beautiful arrangements for any occasion, but it's a one-stop shop for giftwares and greeting cards too.

Rosedale

Bunches of blooms and French chocolates are the focus at The Chocolate Tulip - a one-stop source for wooing, celebrating or sympathizing.

Rogers Road

What more could you ask for at a neighbourhood flower shop than good service and great prices? You'll find both at Yen's Flower Shop

Scarborough

Flowers in West Hill in Scarborough offers flower arrangements for a number of different occasions with delivery offered around Ontario.

Upper Beaches

Cool Green and Shady have made flowers for TV shows and been featured in wedding and home decor magazines for their beautiful floral offerings.

Euclid Farms sources its colourful flowers locally. Photo by Fareen Karim.

West Queen West

Euclid Farms gets its flowers from local gardens on Euclid Avenue here in Toronto and sells them at their store by the stem.

Yonge & Dundas

Tiny Flower on Bay is open evenings making it a real lifesaver when you really need to pick up a bouquet or an arrangement for a special someone or event.

Yonge & Lawrence

For over 10 years Bayview Blossoms has been servicing the Yonge & Lawrence 'hood. They sell everyday arrangements and flowers but also can be trusted for large corporate events.

Yonge & Bloor

Established in the late '80s, Cumberland Flower Shop has a two-generation family-run affair. They source their flowers from local growers as well as South America and Holland. 

Yorkville

Yang's Flower Market stands out in the Av and Dav neighbourhood that's lush with flower markets because of its vast assortment of fresh, budget-friendly blossoms.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim at Euclid Farms

