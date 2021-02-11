The top 35 flower shops in Toronto by neighbourhood

Flower shops and specialized florists have sprouted in almost every neighbourhood in Toronto. Whether your need a quick pick-me-up, a little something to help get out of the dog house, or are planning an event and need to decorate, these flower stores are just the ticket.

Here are my picks for the top flower shops in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Flur near Bathurst and Dupont is a great destination for seasonal flowers, unique floral arrangements as well as potted plants.

Budget-friendly bouquets can be arranged by the friendly staff at Bloor Village Flowers, a neighbourhood stalwart for over 20 years.

Thorn Floral is a small-batch flower market that focuses on creating uniquely-styled bouquets and blooms.

The Flower Nook shop is part of a nationwide network of florists and offers a large selection of flower arrangements for different occasions.

With same-day delivery at no extra cost, nationwide delivery, and plenty of options for arranged flowers and gift boxes, there are many reasons to visit Beachwood Flower Shop.

Eco Stems is a florist that prides itself on being an environmentally, and socially sustainable studio, meaning everything in the shop that has been sourced is local, organic or fair trade.

Blooming Flower Bar is a small neighbourhood flower shop that offers a wide assortment of fresh-cut flowers sold by the stem. Pick flowers from the DIY flower bar or order a custom bouquet.

May Flowers is a flower shop that sells fair trade and locally-grown flowers. The shop also has a cafe with Vietnamese slow drip coffee.

Flox on Danforth is a rainbow wonderland of fresh cut stems, succulents and potted plants. Friendly staff will pull together bouquets on the fly or make themselves available for consults to plan custom orders.

Sham's Florist & Gifts is a family-owned spot operated by the Sham family that's been in the neighbourhood for over 35 years. The staff here put their all into the floral arrangements.

Oleander Floral Design works closely with local vendors and growers to hand-select the finest flowers and plants. There's also a sister gift shop right next door.

Two branches of Pistil can be found in the PATH, where the subterranean flower studio caters to corporate clients and the rush hour crowd heading home with a little something extra for their honey.

Hunt and Gather is a tiny flower shop sandwiched in between the restaurants and bars on Bloor. They do everything from everyday floral arrangements to flowers for an entire event.

Martin's Flowers has been rooted in The Junction since 1899, sprouting a reputation as one of Toronto's longest lasting purveyors of top quality blooms.

Pictus Goods is an eco-conscious flower and gift boutique. They don't use floral foam and avoid the use of plastics whenever they can when making their arrangements.

Wilbe Bloomin has been a staple in Kensington Market for a decade, brightening the streetscapes with buckets of fresh flowers in the summer months. Pre-made bouquets, orchids and potted petals are ready for grab and go.

Located right downtown, Stok Floral & Design offers just as many plants as they do floral arrangements.

Classic arrangements and beautiful bouquets incorporating seasonal blooms like tulips, lilies and hydrangeas are in abundance at King West Flowers.

Garden’s Path has been a go-to source for flowers for film product companies, visiting actors and those celebrating special events for years now.

Floral boutique Pink Twig is a favourite in the area thanks to their fun and funky flower arrangements.

Owned by professional retail florist Jessica McEwen, Periwinkle Flowers offers an arrangement of flowers and plants on Mount Pleasant.

The family-run business of Pape Flower Market has all season fresh-cut flowers as well as seasonal flowers available for same-day delivery.

Crown Flora offers more than just custom terrariums. They also do custom floral arrangements for any occasion. You can pre-order them for in store pick up or get them delivered to your door.

Black-Eyed Susan's is a primary choice in Toronto for floral design services. What started as three retail locations in the Financial District turned into what is now a studio in the Fashion District.

Spruce up your home with soft-hued blooms or surprise your loved one with a lush hand-tied bouquets featuring beautiful and exotic flowers from Quince.

There's a lot to love about Sweetpea's, the eco-friendly floral studio on Roncesvalles. Not only does it fashion beautiful arrangements for any occasion, but it's a one-stop shop for giftwares and greeting cards too.

Bunches of blooms and French chocolates are the focus at The Chocolate Tulip - a one-stop source for wooing, celebrating or sympathizing.

What more could you ask for at a neighbourhood flower shop than good service and great prices? You'll find both at Yen's Flower Shop.

Flowers in West Hill in Scarborough offers flower arrangements for a number of different occasions with delivery offered around Ontario.

Cool Green and Shady have made flowers for TV shows and been featured in wedding and home decor magazines for their beautiful floral offerings.

Euclid Farms gets its flowers from local gardens on Euclid Avenue here in Toronto and sells them at their store by the stem.

Tiny Flower on Bay is open evenings making it a real lifesaver when you really need to pick up a bouquet or an arrangement for a special someone or event.

For over 10 years Bayview Blossoms has been servicing the Yonge & Lawrence 'hood. They sell everyday arrangements and flowers but also can be trusted for large corporate events.

Established in the late '80s, Cumberland Flower Shop has a two-generation family-run affair. They source their flowers from local growers as well as South America and Holland.

Yang's Flower Market stands out in the Av and Dav neighbourhood that's lush with flower markets because of its vast assortment of fresh, budget-friendly blossoms.