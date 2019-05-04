10 places to buy a leather jacket in Toronto

Stores to buy a leather jacket in Toronto offer a wide array of a classic staple. Shopping for a leather jacket in Toronto is much more involved than your average trend-focused shopping trip. A great leather jacket might be an investment, but it’s a staple in the wardrobe and looks better over time as the hide stretches and moulds to your shape.

Here are some places to buy a leather jacket in Toronto.

M0851 is a Montreal-based leather goods brand with two locations in Toronto including one in the Eaton Centre. Dedicated to a balance of form and function, their leather jackets range from $565 to $1,375 and are definitely the sleekest silhouettes on this list.

Doc’s Leathers has been on Queen West for essentially forever. The cavernous space offers all sorts of new and used motorcycle gear, including helmets, gloves, chaps, masks, and—of course—leather jackets. If you’re looking for a jacket with a lot of character, this is the spot.

With over 40 years under their belts, Canadian label Danier has probably made more leather jackets than anyone in the country. Considering how soft and supple their pieces are, they start at a cool $377 and offer tons of options for every personality.

Though Perfect is the go-to amongst interior and fashion designers for raw, premium hides, we can’t brush over their expertise and impressive stock of leather products. They always have deadstock vintage leather jackets around, mostly in the military/moto variety. Plus, they can repair your pieces or add custom details better than anyone in the city.

Hailing from London, All Saints has managed to become recognizable across the globe. I jokingly call the fashion retailer The World Capital for Oversized Hipster Biker Jackets, but I’m probably not wrong. Leather jackets start at $690, but their markdowns are usually pretty generous and they have a location at Toronto Premium Outlets.

Town Moto on Ossington peddles all things motorcycle gear, so of course they carry tough and durable leather jackets. You might not find the trendiest of outerwear here, but you’ll definitely find enough classic riding or motorcycle jackets for your whole bike gang.

Montreal-based Mackage started as a prestigious outerwear brand, but has since evolved into a well-rounded contemporary fashion house. However, buttery soft, fashion-forward leather jackets are still very much their forte. You can find Mackage locations at Yorkdale or the Eaton Centre.

Another Canadian fashion label, Rudsak sells a wide variety of daring leather goods including jackets with all-over prints and metallic textures at around $695. They have the basic colours, too, but there's always a hint of rebellion in each piece.

Roots is a no-brainer being one of the most iconic lifestyle brands in the country. Their leather jackets might be missing all the bells and whistles of some of the above names, but there's no shame in investing in a quality made, standard silhouette.

If you're into the thrill of the hunt as much as I am, a consignment store might be your best bet for a pre-loved leather jacket. VSP, and Fashionably Yours are my personal favourites, but the city has plenty more. Be sure to also take a gander at the city's vintage boutiques for the age-old leather jacket of your dreams.