The top 10 stores for watches in Toronto

The top stores for watches in Toronto sell timepieces that keep you punctual in style. No matter your budget, these retailers have a range of prices and styles to help you find the wrist bling that’s perfect for you.

Here are my picks for the top watch stores in Toronto.

Buy a perfectly-engineered watch from Detroit or personalize your own at this store at the foot Ossington's custom watch bar. It gets pricey here, with watches ranging from $400 to $3000 – thank goodness all Shinola’s timepieces come with a lifetime warranty.

This casual menswear store on West Queen West carries everything from chambray shirts to umbrellas at pretty high price points, but their selection of men’s Timex watches are surprisingly affordable, selling for just $60 to $170.

Nixon watches are the choice accessory for cool kids, so it makes sense they’re available at this staple skater shop on Queen West. They carry a variety of models that range from $150 to $550 for women’s watches and run as expensive as $1,300 for men’s.

Everything at this tiny store on West Queen West is carefully curated with the mantra "function over design" in mind. Expectedly, the small selection of Braun watches here are brutally minimalist and go for either $190 or $375, depending on the style.

This brand has been around since the 1980s but has kept up with the times by adding wearable tech to their collections. You can visit Fossil stores in Yorkdale, Eaton Centre, or Holt Renfrew to pick up a mechanical, hybrid or smartwatch for anywhere between $97 to $359.

It’s a small selection but this store on West Queen West has some beautiful watches that adhere closely to the trendy style of simple, round faces. Get brands like Larsson & Jennings with stainless steel mesh and leather bands starting from $159 to $378.

Looking for a watch made entirely out of velvet? Maybe not, but you’ll find it anyway at this specialty store in the Distillery District. Carrying models like the award-winning QLOCKTWO, Bergo’s unique timepieces range from $45 to $2,434 and are guaranteed to be one-of-a-kind.

This trendy store in Leslieville has a good selection of watches that ranges from sleek and simple to chunkier, Aviator-inspired pieces. They carry a few different brands like Jack Mason and Rosefield, with varying prices between $150 to $505.

Find timepieces from the Dutch brand Cluse at this women’s lifestyle store on Queen West for either $135 or $155 per watch. Designs here are for the ladies who like their wrist wear simple but sleek.

This super hip menswear store on Queen West has a line of original watches, Canggu, designed with two-toned faces with combinations of black, white, grey, and gold. You can find these unique pieces and other styles for anywhere between $260 and $300.