The top 10 stores for vintage eyewear in Toronto

Vintage eyewear in Toronto means you don't need to buy mass-market shades when rare vintage finds are relatively easy to hunt down. New or used specs that originate from eras past are available in just about every price range.

Here are my picks for where to buy frames that won't make your face look like everyone else's.

Pre-owned vintage eyewear

This Kensington Market favourite has everything from 1960’s glass lenses with handmade frames to vintage bejewelled Cat Eye frames made in Italy. The selection here is eclectic and you're guaranteed to find something funky.

It's all about luxury designer resale at this Ossington shop and the eyewear is no exception. Carrying fabulous pieces from Gucci, Chanel and Celine you're guaranteed to be the talk of the town if you buy your shades from here.

No vintage clothing shop would be complete without vintage eyewear. This store on Queen West boasts a handpicked collection of over fifty frames, from Playboy to Cazal. Their stock of shades is kept full, so anytime is a good time to visit.

This store near Queen and Bathurst is a destination for both new and previously-worn designer eyewear. A professional luxury dealer authenticates all items before they hit the floor, you can be sure their merchandise is the real deal. Stock varies and prices hover around the $200 mark.

This Kensington Market vintage store deals in adorable vintage sunnies guaranteed to keep your eyes protected and your outfit together.

Vintage-inspired eyewear

If you're looking for designer specs from elite fashion houses, look no further. This shop on Queen West carries a selection of vintage frames from Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino and Giorgio Armani.

Aeroplane on Richmond Street West is a vintage-only eyewear shop, showroom and lens-crafter. Not only do they sell shades, they also design high spec lenses that add unique gradients and hues to any pair of frames. By appointment only.

Specializing in unworn vintage eyewear, this Junction store carries hot brands like: Oliver Peoples, Ray Ban, Caval, Lindberg, Clayton Franklin and so many others.

This optical shop at College and Augusta sells never-been-worn vintage frames at a variety of price points. They also offer eye exams on Thursdays and Sundays, so if you're looking to outfit yourself with some vintage prescription glasses, they can help you out.

This optical shop near Church and Wellesley makes up for size with glam. They're insistent that they never carry two of any frame and they are the go-to place for seemingly impossible-to-find unique vintage inspired pieces.