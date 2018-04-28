The top 5 blow dry bars in Toronto

Blow dry bars in Toronto will have your hair looking perfectly floofed. It may cost a little extra than other styling options, but it’s totally worth it to get the ultimate blowout: all it takes is around half an hour and a face full of hot air.

Here are my picks for the top blow dry bars in Toronto.

Self-proclaimed as the first blow dry bar to hit the city, this lounge has locations in Deer Park, Bedford Park and the Downtown Core. Their signature blowouts come with a wash and blow dry, costing between $40 and $50 depending on your hair length.

Head to this quintessential blow dry salon in High Park, or any of its other locations, and choose from seven signature blow out styles that range from classic to “runway inspired curls”. A session here will cost anywhere from $50 to $60.

Located in Liberty Village, this salon offers all six of its blow out options for $50. Choose from styles like “tousled beachy curls” and “hollywood waves” and get a scalp massage for free.

This hair salon in North Toronto has a standard blowdry style available for around $35. If you’re the type of person who loves getting blowouts, they also have packages available that’ll get you a free blowout if you buy five of them.

With a “Blow & Go Bar”, this King West salon has a signature blowout that costs between $45 to $50, or just $40 if you go once a week. Luxury blowouts use hot tools and will help apply your hair extensions for you for $60.