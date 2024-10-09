Smeg to open first-ever Canadian flagship in Toronto

Iconic Italian appliance brand, Smeg, will soon be bringing la dolce vita to Toronto with their first-ever Canadian flagship store.

If the name doesn't immediately ring a bell, an image might: Smeg's uniquitous line of kitchen appliances from electric kettles to refridgerators have almost certainly found their way onto your Pinterest account or holiday wishlists on more than one occasion.

Founded in 1948 in Guastalla, Italy (where it's still headquartered), the brand has spent the last nearly eight decades securing itself as one of the names most easily associated with style and quality in the kitchen appliance industry.

Nowadays, Smeg operates branches out of Great Britain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Spain, Portugal, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, South Africa, USA, Australia and Mozambique — but Canada is about to get its very own Smeg showroom.

According to Carmen Siegel, the Associate Vice President of Urban Retail Services at Cushman & Wakefield, who announced the aqcuisition earlier this week, the store marks first-ever for Smeg in Canada and is set to take residence at 2 Bloor West as part of KingSett Capital's extensive revitalization project, neighbouring the unbelievable three-storey Lululemon that moved in earlier this year.

Retail Insider reports that the storefront will take over more than 3,700 square-feet, which includes a ground floor showroom displaying smaller kitchen appliances and a second floor which will house full-sized appliances like refridgerators, ovens and dishwashers.

This all comes as part of a much larger transformation of the Mink Mile at large, a seeming revival of the area back to its one-time reputation as the luxury nucleus of the city.

Just across the street, One Bloor is similarly seeing a rush of exciting vendors, like Ballroom Bowl and Mango, alongside a new luxury concept by fitness group, Altea, which is set to open next year.

The opening date of Smeg's new Canadian flagship has yet to be announced, so start building those kitchen wishlists now.