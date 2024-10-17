Globally renowned restaurant famous for its pita sandwiches opening new Toronto location

A global restaurant chain that's garnered major hype after coming to Toronto last year is gearing up to open yet another location in the city.

Ever since opening their first Canadian location in Yorkville back in 2023, Israel-based Mediterranean street food chain, Miznon, has quickly become a go-to for larger-than-life pitas and their accompanying sides.

Founded by Chef Eyal Shani, who's also the mastermind behind Michelin-starred Shmoné in New York City, the restaurant is known for its creative interpretations of Mediterranean dishes, like their Folded Cheeseburger pita, Whole Roaster Cauliflower and Run Over Potato.

Following the instant and sustained success of their inaugural Toronto venture, the chain, whose Canadian operation is headed up by Toronto resident Eli Benchetrit, opened a second location just last month at Kitchen Hub Castlefield.

Now, Miznon is gearing up to take on the largest transportation hub in Canada with a new location in Union Station.

The new spot, expected to open this winter though no precise opening date has yet been announced, will take over a space in the Foodie Aisle area of the station, steps away from the entrance to Scotiabank Arena for some pre-game (or concert) fuel.

Miznon Union marks the 21st for the chain worldwide, including 9 in North America.