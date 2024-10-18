Trendy sandwich shop is permanently closing Toronto location

A Toronto sandwich shop that received considerable buzz for its sizeable sandos and aesthetic shop just announced that they'll soon be closing down for good.

Officially opening the doors of their Little Italy shop in December of 2023, La Bella Sangweech owners Jess Anelli and Angie Russo were leaders among a boom of new sandwich shops in the city at that time.

Joined by contemporaries like Leslie's Sandwich Room and Sleepy Pete's, La Bella Sangweech was just one of a crop of sandwich shops shaking up the landscape with quality ingredients, tight menus and groovy vibes, and seemed it was here to stay.

Serving up a small-but-mighty menu of 6 classic Italian sandwiches served on fresh foccacia from their neighbours at Riviera Bakery, the word quickly spread about the shop's goliath creations (I mean seriously, these things were two-handers,) and pleasing pink interiors, solidifying its reputation as a must-try in the neighbourhood.

What goes up, as they say, must come down, though, and this unfortunately holds true for La Bella Sangweech who, on Oct. 15, took to their Instagram account to announce that the shop would soon be closing its doors.

"Grazie for a bella 10 months," the caption of the post, which solemnly announces the shop's impending closure, reads.

At the time of publication, La Bella Sangweech has not returned blogTO's request for further comment on the reasons behind the closure.

The shop's last day in operation is set to be Sunday, Oct. 20.

La Bella Sangweech is located at 584 College Street.