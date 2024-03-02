Eat & Drink
new sandwich restaurants toronto

5 new sandwiches in Toronto you need to try at least once

New sandwich spots in Toronto include inventive flavours served on housemade Focaccia and traditional Jewish deli-style dishes done right.

From hefty stacks of Italian cold cuts to fried chicken served on a buttery biscuit, here are some new sandwiches in Toronto that you need to try.

La Bella Sangweech

If the bubblegum pink interiors of this Little Italy spot don't entice you, the thick, Italian sandwiches most certainly will. Served on fresh Focaccia from Riviera Bakery, these sandwiches are the definition of bella.

Leslie's Sandwich Room

Named after the Leslieville neighbourhood they call home, this brand-new spot serves creative sandos, like the poke-inspired "Actually Tuna" or the Japanese-inspired "7 E 11" egg salad sandwich, on house-baked bread

Sleepy Pete's

The latest addition to Kensington's vibrant food scene, this spot is serving sandos you'll want to sit and savour, like the Monte Cristo encased in soft egg-dipped brioche or the Fried Chicken Sandwich containing an entire fried chicken leg inside a buttery biscuit.

Centre Street Deli Bay Street

The second location for this much-loved deli, their location at Yonge & Wellesley is serving up the traditional Jewish deli food they're known for. Pick up a hefty corned beef on rye or chicken knish for your next lunch, and you'll soon have a new go-to.

Romi's Bakery

Being a bakery best known for their freshly-baked Challah, it's no wonder that this St. Clair West spot is also serving great sandwiches. Israeli-inspired delicacies like Falafel and Kebab nestle perfectly in between two thick slices of Challah for a sandwich that dreams are made of.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim at La Bella Sangweech
