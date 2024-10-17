Toronto ice cream shop that had something for everyone is shutting down

A Toronto ice cream shop that was a staple for folks in the city with certain dietary restrictions is closing down for good — but you might still be able to eat their sweet treats.

Despite only being open since the pandemic, Moss Park's Creamery X is a certifiable neighbourhood staple, serving up dreamy cones and cups of custard-based ice cream in a number of creative flavours.

While dairy-based ice cream is in no short supply at the shop, it's really owners Melissa and Bonnie's selection of vegan and gluten-free ice creams that really made Creamery X a standout, not only in the neighbourhood, but across the city.

According to a recent post made on the creamery's Instagram page, though, it seems as though the ice cream shop's reign will soon be coming to a close, as Bonnie and Melissa announce that the shop — in its current form, anyway — will be closed as of Oct. 28.

"After 4 incredible years, it's bittersweet to announce that Creamery X has been sold," the owners write in the caption of the post.

While Creamery X will soon be no longer, the Queen East shop will continue to churn out the cold, sweet summertime treat, with the shop's new owners planning to rebrand it as Pink Elephant Creamery.

"While Pink Elephant will retain our recipes, they are free to change them or retire them as they wish," Bonnie and Melissa write, noting that, while there's a chance the new concept will continue to offer the much-loved concoctions Creamery X was known for, there's no guarantee.

According to the post, the shop's new owner, Urvin, is a graduate of Carpigiani Gelato University and has a history of owning and operating a number of ice cream and gelato franchises in the past, so fans of Creamery X can rest assured the shop is in capable hands.

"Excitingly, Pink Elephant may also launch additional lines, such as breakfast and other baked goods," they add. "Keep an eye out!"

Creamery X is located at 114 Queen East.