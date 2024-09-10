Another small Toronto cafe almost thwarted by complaints from locals

A new Toronto cafe that has become a hit for its trendy retro aesthetic (among other things) actually almost didn't get approvals for a new patio thanks to a couple of anonymous complainers in the neighbourhood.

Made-Rite Coffee, which opened at the edge of Kensington Market a few months ago, is one of the few businesses in the city that is tucked away on a residential sidestreet — something that is has become increasingly difficult over the decades due to stringent zoning, but that many citizens wish we had more of.

When the business applied for its cafe patio flanking its building at 68 Wales Avenue earlier this year, it apparently checked all of the necessary boxes for being approved. That is, until three out of nearly 200 locals informed about the forthcoming space via mail — which is a necessary step of the application — opposed it.

Fortunately, neighbourhood councillor Dianne Saxe stepped in and was able to save the outdoor dining area from being outright rejected by the City, which it was in late June, on such grounds.

This new cafe in Kensington applied for a sidewalk cafe that met all the criteria for approval. 190 mailers were sent out, 3 neighbours complained. It was refused by staff. Luckily, @DianneSaxe overturned this refusal. Why have the criteria if 3 neighbours can overrule it? https://t.co/9uUsL3P4fH pic.twitter.com/wQ7OsYI2qs — Observing The City (@observinthecity) July 11, 2024

"I looked closely at the application and agreed that the patio met applicable City criteria and fits well into the neighbourhood. No persuasive reasons to the contrary were given by the objectors," Saxe told blogTO, adding that, of course, the business still has to comply with applicable noise and other bylaws.

"I deeply value community input, but we can't insist on complete consensus on minor issues such as a cafe patio."

Though the incident came to light quietly and only in recent weeks, it represents what many see as an issue with City processes.

More irritating is that it's an automatic rejection based on the objections with no explanation.



Who knows what was in the objections but some of the complaints that come out of public consultations are completely ridiculous. — Alex Freeman (@NorthernNerdTO) July 11, 2024

In a similar case at the beginning of the season, a corner shop near Ossington Avenue and Harbord Street almost had to shut down when a select few neighbours complained to the City that the owners didn't have the proper permits to serve to-go espresso drinks.

Finch Store, also located on a residential street, garnered support from patrons through a paper petition that one resident helped move online, where it racked up more than 2,500 signatures.

"Individuals can put these stores out of business or ensure they never open by leveraging out-of-date by-laws that do not reflect contemporary Toronto," the appeal read.

"Please sign to let the City know that you support the continued business operations of Finch Store other businesses like it. Let's tell the City we want by-laws that allow independent businesses to thrive within our neighbourhoods; we need a holistic approach that will create resilient and vibrant communities for local residents and visitors alike."

We shouldn’t be at the mercy of a benevolent local councillor overriding staff decisions. Staff should have a mandate to approve permits that meet criteria, and ignore complaints of a tiny minority (1.5%!!!!). They should not be making decisions on the basis of them. — Observing The City (@observinthecity) July 11, 2024

Commenters chiming in online about the trouble Made Rite had with its sidewalk cafe seem to hold the same sentiment.