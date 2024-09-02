We teamed up with Scooped by Demetres to give away 100 free scoops of ice cream

Last month, Scooped by Demetres partnered with Dished Toronto to give away 100 free scoops of ice cream to mark the opening of its brand-new pop-up location in Queen's Cross Food Hall.

The food hall is the latest addition to Toronto's Eaton Centre, which just opened this past spring and is already drawing in a crowd of mall-goers and working professionals on their lunch break.

Scooped by Demetres is now Queen's Cross Food Hall's newest vendor, adding to the local ice cream brand's roster of locations across Toronto (others are located in the Distillery District, CityPlace and Waterworks).

On Friday, the giveaway was set to begin at noon. Some participants began queuing up as early as 11 a.m. to ensure they would be one of the first 100 people receiving a free scoop.

Justifiably so, as by the time it reached noon a long line had already formed around the perimeter of Queen's Cross Food Hall. Attendees eagerly waited to be let in and receive their free scoop of ice cream.

Participants had the option to choose from twenty different flavours that are for sale at the newly-opened stall.

Some are conventional with an artisanal twist, such as Strawberry Blush, Honey Vanilla and Chocolate Cashmere. Others, such as Cherry Blossom, House of Earl Grey and Cajeta Swirled Goat Cheese, are a little more outside of the box.

Two vegan flavours, (Mango Passion Fruit Sorbetto and Midnight Chocolate Sorbetto) are also available.

All one hundred scoops were handed out in just 45 minutes!