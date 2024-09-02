We teamed up with Scooped by Demetres to give away 100 free scoops of ice cream
Last month, Scooped by Demetres partnered with Dished Toronto to give away 100 free scoops of ice cream to mark the opening of its brand-new pop-up location in Queen's Cross Food Hall.
The food hall is the latest addition to Toronto's Eaton Centre, which just opened this past spring and is already drawing in a crowd of mall-goers and working professionals on their lunch break.
Scooped by Demetres is now Queen's Cross Food Hall's newest vendor, adding to the local ice cream brand's roster of locations across Toronto (others are located in the Distillery District, CityPlace and Waterworks).
On Friday, the giveaway was set to begin at noon. Some participants began queuing up as early as 11 a.m. to ensure they would be one of the first 100 people receiving a free scoop.
Justifiably so, as by the time it reached noon a long line had already formed around the perimeter of Queen's Cross Food Hall. Attendees eagerly waited to be let in and receive their free scoop of ice cream.
Participants had the option to choose from twenty different flavours that are for sale at the newly-opened stall.
Some are conventional with an artisanal twist, such as Strawberry Blush, Honey Vanilla and Chocolate Cashmere. Others, such as Cherry Blossom, House of Earl Grey and Cajeta Swirled Goat Cheese, are a little more outside of the box.
Two vegan flavours, (Mango Passion Fruit Sorbetto and Midnight Chocolate Sorbetto) are also available.
All one hundred scoops were handed out in just 45 minutes!
@dishedtoronto Good vibes all around today at our giveaway with @Scooped By Demetres !🍦✨ Make sure you’re following us for the next one!👀 #Toronto #TorontoOntario #TorontoIceCream #tiktoktoronto #torontotiktok #toronntolife #torontofood #torontofoodie #TorontoGiveaway #yyz #fyp #foryou #ScoopedByDemetres #icecreamto ♬ MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS) - Tommy Richman
Everyone seemed pleased with their choice to attend and with their ice cream! Cinnamon Roll for the Soul and Lemon Curd Blueberry appeared to be two very popular flavours amongst attendees.
Participant Brittany Hoekstra said of Cinnamon Roll for the Soul, "I love anything cinnamon roll related. The [bits of] icing in it are really good."
People similarly sung Lemon Curd Blueberry's praises. Attendee Micheline Schultz said, "It's amazing. The lemon isn't overbearing and blends very well with the blueberry."
Another participant Marcelina Lambert told me, "It's very good. I love it. I'm even planning to take some home. I shared it with all my friends."Along with cups and cones, tubs of Scooped by Demetres' original ice cream flavours are also for sale on site.
Make sure to check out the self-proclaimed "creamiest ice cream on earth" at the Toronto-based brand's newest location in Eaton Centre's Queen's Cross Food Hall. Queen's Cross Food Hall is located in CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Level 1, at 220 Yonge Street.
Fareen Karim
