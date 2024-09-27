One of Toronto's most popular pizza joints is opening a second location

A pizza shop in Toronto that people are utterly obsessed with will soon be opening their second location in the city.

While the best pizza in Toronto is as hotly debated and contentious a topic as the best shawarma (perhaps even more), there's a whole lot less to argue about when it comes to the most popular.

While the heavily buzzed-over opening of Prince Street Pizza or a celebrity chef spokesperson like Maker could sway you in their direction, all it takes is a trip along Dovercourt at, well, any time of day, where the permanent crowd surrounding Pizzeria Badiali serves as proof that it's the one to beat.

The brain child of three Toronto chefs with a number of impressive credits under their respective (and mutual, they all worked together at Bar Isabel,) belts, the unassuming pizza shop has raised a fanatical following, with plenty of people — including blogTO — ranking it as the number one pizzeria in the city.

Every rose has its thorns, though, and in the case of Badiali, it's the near-constant line that has to be endured in order to sink your teeth into a slice. Worth the wait? Absolutely, but breathing in the aromas of freshly baked pies while you wait, salivating, for your turn is enough to drive even the most patient customer a little crazy.

However, that problem will soon be getting a fix because Badiali is gearing up to open its second location in the city.

The Annex will be home to the newest Badiali location, as Westbank Corp, the development company behind Mirvish Village, the new residential and retail development on the former site of Honest Ed's, recently confirmed that Badiali will be among the businesses to move in.

It'll be joined by other popular food and retail spots like Blackbird Bakery, Sweetie Pie and Vancouver's Michelin-recommended Ask for Luigi restaurant.

Pizzeria Badiali declined to provide any further details to blogTO about their upcoming second location, so the city's pizza-holics will simply have to wait patiently to see when the city will be getting even more Badiali to dine on.

In the meantime, you can get your fill at Badiali's original location at 181 Dovercourt.