Here's how much it costs to live at the former site of Honest Ed's in Toronto

It's been six years since Toronto said goodbye to the iconic Honest Ed's retail complex at Bathurst and Bloor, torn down to make way for the new Mirvish Village community.

Years after the landmark discount retailer vacated the site, the former location of Honest Ed's is coming alive with new retailers and residents.

The first buildings in the new mixed-use development from developers Westbank Corp and Peterson have wrapped up construction, and leasing recently launched for the complex's 748 Bathurst Street tower — one of several rental buildings that will inject life into this block in the near future.

So, how much does it cost to rent a home at the site of a former Toronto landmark? It turns out that, like pretty much anywhere else in the city, these rental units don't come cheap.

Floorplans available for the 748 Bathurst building currently include a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units that range in price from less than $2K per month to almost $5,500/mo.

Studio units currently available range in size from 440 to 618 square feet, the cheapest leasing for $1,940 per month and the most expensive costing $2,850 per month.

Let's just pause for a moment and acknowledge that there are now units in Toronto with NO BEDROOM leasing for over $2,800 monthly.

The one-bedroom units available in the building currently range in size from 561 to 769 square feet and cost between $2,430 and $3,395 per month.

The two-bedroom offerings still up for grabs in the building range in size from 776 to 1,227 square feet. However, these units will cost you a pretty penny, leasing between $3,495 and $5,450 per month.

Six additional addresses are currently marked as "coming soon" as construction progresses through its later stages.