10 new cheap eats to try in Toronto before summer is over

New cheap eats in Toronto are serving up everything from steaming Jamaican Patties to sweet Italian treats at prices that'll keep your wallet as happy as your taste buds are.

Whether you're looking for a quick and easy taco to nibble on the beach or a loaded shawarma wrap to eat on a park picnic, these new spots in Toronto are must-tries before the summer's over.

Here are my picks for the new cheap eats in Toronto that you should try.

In the world of cheap eats, falafel and shawarma is a go-to, and this new spot at Yonge and Eglinton is doing it oh-so-right. Pick up a fully-loaded chicken shawarma pita for just $12 or a hearty falafel bowl for $15 before your next park picnic and your wallet (and taste buds) will thank you.

This hidden gem taco joint in the Beaches is serving up some of the most authentic tacos east of Yonge Street. With fillings like fish, pastor and carne asada, these eats are the perfect treat to pick up before hitting the beach.

It's no wonder that this newly-opened patty shop in Oakwood Village became an overnight success. Their steaming patties are made fresh every day and packed to the brim with juicy beef, veggies, chicken and ackee and saltfish, all of which will cost you less than TTC fare.

The latest by Burgers' Priest pioneer, Shant Mardirosian, this new Etobicoke Burger joint is serving burgers that go far beyond fast food. The restaurant uses 45-day aged salt-dried ribeye in their juicy, fatty burgers, which makes the $13 price tag well worth it.

The Entertainment District looks a whole lot like Paris from within the exposed brick walls of this Richmond Street creperie. Made fresh to order, you can pick up sweet or savoury crepes, folded with everything from smoked salmon and cream cheese to strawberries and chocolate for as little as $10.

This Dundas West sandwich shop isn't playing around when it comes to seriously stacked sandos. Everything from girthy shrimp po boys to chicken parm subs grace the menu here, and can are large enough to provide food for two meals — but don't blame me if you can't stop eating once you've started.

This Trinidadian spot in Scarborough specializes in quick and easy bites infused with the flavours of the islands. Their doubles include a hefty dose of curried chickpeas spread over two flatbreads for just $4, and their crispy aloo pie prices in at a pleasing $3.75.

Stuck in the age-old debate between choosing Asian or Italian food? This brand-new pasta shop in North York offers the best of both worlds with a selection of Asian-inspired pasta dishes like Sake Rose and Green Curry Duck on rigatoni, all for less than $20 a bowl.

Offering a wide selection of Italian baked goods and treats, this Upper Beaches bakery is the real deal. Their lengthy counter is filled with colourful confections like bombe, doughnuts and viennoiserie, which will all set you back $5 or less.

This St. Clair West cafe doubles as a delicatessen and eatery, serving up a selection of tasty baked goods and prepared foods. Their salads, sandwiches and pies all make for a perfect bite, and, more importantly, won't break the bank.