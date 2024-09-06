Here's how alcohol prices compare at convenience stores in Ontario vs. the LCBO

Select alcoholic beverages are available in thousands of corner stores in Ontario as of September 5, and while consumers check out the new offerings and look into the new laws, many are worrying about what the "convenience" cost of these items ends up being at the cash register.

We toured around a handful of shops now permitted to sell beer, cider, wine,and ready-to-drink cocktails in Toronto's downtown core on Friday, and spoke with some business owners about the rollout.

It is important to note that a fair number of independents had either chosen to wait to stock their shelves, or had not yet received their orders from the LCBO. A few also expressed concern over the wholesale costs they're paying for product from the government retailer, which are only slightly less than retail price.

Here is a range of customer-facing price tags for adult drinks at various locations, how they measure up to those at the LCBO and/or the Beer Store, and some other details:

Circle K

Circle K's Queen and Bathurst location had the best selection we found by far, and also the lowest prices, most of them less than the LCBO and/or Beer Store.

Shell

Shell at Wellington and Spadina had quite a limited variety available across 11 shelves, with only beer, and no seltzers, other RTD cans or wine.

30 pack of Coors Light or Bud Light short cans — $49.99 ($46.86 at Beer Store)

($46.86 at Beer Store) 12 pack of Busch tall cans — $23.29 ($21.90 at Beer Store)

($21.90 at Beer Store) 12 pack of Coors Light, Molson Canadian or Budweiser tall cans — $26.49-$28.49 (regularly $26.81 at Beer Store)

(regularly $26.81 at Beer Store) Single Bud, Bud Light, Molson, Coors Light tall cans — $3.29 ($2.48 at Beer Store, $2.90 at LCBO)

($2.48 at Beer Store, $2.90 at LCBO) Craft beer tall cans (e.g. Muskoka Breweries' Mad Tom IPA) — $4.29 ($3.32 at Beer Store, $3.85 at LCBO)

7-Eleven

We chose the bustling Queen and Strachan location across from Trinity-Bellwoods Park.

12 pack of White Claw cans — $32.99 (regularly $25.44 at Beer Store, $31.95 at LCBO)

(regularly $25.44 at Beer Store, $31.95 at LCBO) 6 pack of Corona Extra bottles — $17.59 (regularly $14.96 at Beer Store, $17.50 at LCBO)

(regularly $14.96 at Beer Store, $17.50 at LCBO) Single craft beer tall cans (e.g. Great Lake Brewery's Octopus Wants to Fight IPA or Collective Arts' Ransack the Universe IPA) — $4.29 (regularly $3.14 at Beer Store, $3.65 at LCBO)

(regularly $3.14 at Beer Store, $3.65 at LCBO) Single White Claws — $3.99 ($3.45 at LCBO)

($3.45 at LCBO) Single Twisted Teas — $3.49-$4.59 ($3.25 at LCBO)

($3.25 at LCBO) Single Mott's Clamato caesars — $4.39 ($3.70-$3.95 at LCBO)

($3.70-$3.95 at LCBO) Other single ciders and RTD cans ranged from $4.29 (for Beau's Refresher, $3.45 at LCBO) to $4.69 (for Niagara Cider Company drinks, $4.25 at LCBO)

(for Beau's Refresher, $3.45 at LCBO) to (for Niagara Cider Company drinks, $4.25 at LCBO) Bottles of wine ranged from $13.49 for Jackson-Triggs and Open ($12.95 at LCBO) to $16.49 for Inniskillin ($15.95 at LCBO)

Gardenview at Queen & John

Gardenview was the only independent corner store that we visited on September 6 that already had alcohol, and was also advertising it.

Places such as Rabba Fine Foods at 126 Simcoe St., King Fresh Food Market at 322 King St. W. and Tiee Express at 287 King St W. did not yet have alcohol, but staff said they will be getting it "soon." Grange Green Farms at 109 McCaul St. and Grange Lottery & News, also in the Village by the Grange, did not have alcohol either despite being allowed to sell it.

Super Queen's Market at 596 Queen St. W., at Bathurst, likewise didn't have its cans and bottles out yet, but the employee working said that owners are planning to take things slowly as they determine the best path forward. They added that they may even keep the items locked up in a separate area, to be personally handed to customers by the cashier on duty.

Some perhaps unexpected outlets — like Piragua Colombian Specialty Store, an eatery on Queen St. W. — are also partaking in the program as a way to offer boozy drinks without the typical licence to sell and serve, like most restaurants have.