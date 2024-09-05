Beer and alcohol now available in Ontario convenience stores and here are the rules

Today's the day! Ontario convenience stores are officially able to carry beer and alcohol on their shelves as of Sept 5.

Despite turmoil surrounding the rollout of Ontario's massive new alcohol program, the day has finally come where retail outlets (such as grocery stores) and convenience stores are officially able to carry various ready-to-drink alcohol products on their shelves.

What's happening

In the largest expansion of provincial alcohol sales since the end of prohibition in 1927, over 4,000 convenience stores across the province are now able to stock their shelves with a selection of beer and other alcoholic beverages to save you a trip to the nearest LCBO.

An additional 3000 retail outlets have also begun carrying alcohol, alongside a number of bars and restaurants that are now licensed to offer takeaway options on alcoholic beverages.

Over time, the Government of Ontario estimates that up to 8,500 additional businesses will be added to the program.

📢 Attention Ontario, the wait is over!



Starting today, you can buy beer, cider, wine and ready to drink alcoholic beverages in convenience stores.



We’re delivering on our promise to treat people like adults while giving small businesses the chance to grow and create more… pic.twitter.com/1Oz55GiAkH — Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 5, 2024

What's on the shelves

You won't be able to pick up every type of alcohol at the corner store, though. As of now, only beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink beverages (like seltzers) will be available.

In an effort to stoke the province's burgeoning alcohol industry, the program requires that at least 20 per cent of each retailer's inventory come from Ontario craft breweries, wineries, cideries and so on.

When you can shop

You also won't be able to pick up alcohol at any time you like, either — even if your local convenience store is open 24 hours. Participating retailers will only be able to sell alcohol between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

What else is changing

According to the Ontario government, additional measures will be taken in order to protect winery retail stores and encourage the co-existence of craft brick-and-mortars with licensed convenience stores.

According to a release by the government, these include "extending protections and incentives for co-located winery retail stores until January 1, 2036 and enabling co-located winery retail stores to offer home delivery services."

With the introduction of beer, wine and other alcohol in convenience stores, the provincial government is also now permanently allowing the transfer of wine and spirits between establishments that share the same owner.

Toronto is home to 307 of the 4187 convenience stores now selling alcohol in Ontario.