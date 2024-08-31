Popular ramen chain from Japan opening new Toronto location

A popular ramen chain hailing from Japan will soon be opening a new location in Toronto.

After originating and cultivating popularity in Kyoto, Japan over a decade ago, Musoshin Ramen has been gaining a cult following of its own in Toronto — and their footprint on the city is set to grow.

Hailing itself "Toronto's first Authentic Kyoto-style" ramen spot, the chain opened its inaugural Canadian location (and first outside of Japan, for that matter,) back in 2020 in Roncesvalles Village.

Managing not only to weather the dire days of the pandemic but earn themselves glowing reviews from foodies far and wide, the chain expanded further in the city with a kiosk in the heavily-anticipated Waterworks Food Hall, which opened its doors in June of 2024.

Now, it looks like Musoshin's Toronto locations are set to soon outnumber their ones in Japan, as signage has gone up at a location in Harbord Village claiming it as the latest spot in the Musoshin fleet.

The new location is taking over the space briefly occupied by Glory Hole Doughnuts and Elchi Chai before that at 130 Harbord, but that's about all the information foodies can expect about the new location for now.

A representative from Musoshin tells blogTO that the chain doesn't have a firm opening date for the new location set just yet, but that it'll "hopefully" be coming soon. Hopefully indeed!

While you wait, you can tuck into a steaming bowl of Musoshin's signature vegetable broth and house-made noodles at either their 9 Boulstead Avenue brick and mortar, or their satellite in Waterworks Food Hall at 50 Brant Street.