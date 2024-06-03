Toronto restaurant calls Zachary Quinto 'entitled child' claiming he made staff cry

A Toronto restaurant slammed a famous actor and producer over the weekend, claiming the star acted like an 'entitled child,' and made a staff member cry.

"Zachary Quinto — an amazing Spock, but a terrible customer," reads an Instagram story posted by Ossington restaurant and shop, Manita, on June 2.

According to the post, the Star Trek actor yelled at staff "like an entitled child," after Quinto missed out on getting a table in the restaurant when he didn't respond to two texts that his table was ready.

After allegedly demanding that the unoccupied, reserved tables in the dining room should be given up for him, the post claims Quinto "made [their] host cry and the rest of [their] brunch diners uncomfortable."

The post concludes with Manita urging Quinto to take his "bad vibes somewhere else," adding that, while the restaurant is no stranger to hosting lovely celebrity guests, Zachary Quinto isn't one of them.

At the time of publication, the actor has yet to respond to any of Manita's claims against him, filling his Instagram stories with photos of himself spending the day at Canada's Wonderland.