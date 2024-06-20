Toronto allows corner store to stay after huge backlash to anonymous licensing complaint

The Finch Store, a corner grocer and cafe in Toronto's Bloor and Ossington Area, has been saved by its community after an anonymous complaint to the City put it in jeopardy.

Owner Yana Miriev spread awareness of the issue through a physical petition inside the establishment, which alerted customers that it was being reviewed by the Toronto Licensing Tribunal for allegedly not operating in compliance with bylaws on its residential side street.

"Due to the anonymous complaint to the zoning bylaw department for the matter of using an espresso coffee machine and providing service of coffee cups to go... there is a threat of cancelling or downgrading the existing grocery store licence with a permit for refreshments that were grandfathered from the previous business owner," Miriev wrote.

"Unfortunately, the meaning of even downgrading the existing licence is the closure of the business. Please support us by signing this petition and I will present it at the upcoming tribunal."

Patrons, finding the whole situation to be preposterous, took the issue online, sharing the store's plight on social media and creating a change.org version of the petition. The appeal also bemoaned the City's generally restrictive and arguably ridiculous regulations that prevent valuable small business from thriving.

And, it looks like their efforts were successful.

Tepid take: in a city of 3 million it shouldn't require a media brouhaha and councillor intervention for a corner store to have a legal coffee machine https://t.co/5G8ejhwb4N — Oliver Moore (@moore_oliver) June 19, 2024

Ward 9 Davenport Councillor Alejandra Bravo shared with her constituents on Wednesday that the proper authorities at City Hall have decided to permit Finch Store to continue operations as it currently is, at least until council completes its EHON Neighbourhood Retail & Services study.

The initiative aims to reassess bylaws so they can better "permit small-scale retail, services and office uses on residentially zoned lots in neighbourhoods." The store's hearing with the Licensing Tribunal will be put off until deliberations from the study are made.

"If adopted, the report's current proposals would legalize Finch Store's use and make a tribunal hearing redundant. This is good news, which provides stability for Finch Store and illustrates how important the neighbourhood retail proposals are for our local communities," Bravo explained on X.

Ridiculous that MLS has given up on enforcing unlicensed cannabis dispensaries selling unregulated product, yet will crack down on a corner store selling coffee.



Hoping this type of store is legalized. — BrokenTO (@BrokenToronto) June 19, 2024

Dan Seljak, the shopper who first drew attention to the store's struggles on X, tells blogTO that he is extremely happy with this outcome.

"I had no idea that randomly walking down a street would have such a positive impact for her or get so many people talking about the importance of Neighbourhood Retail. The conversation is not over though — the City's survey on the subject is still up, and people should still let their representatives know that we love and support these kinds of businesses."

"I would encourage individuals to get out and learn about the issues their neighbours and communities are facing," he added.

"City Hall and council are moved by expressions of public interest. As a result, the individuals who have their attention most often are those that complain and that can have negative impacts, like the closure of a neighbourhood store. Apparently, there is an appetite for positive change from the public, and I encourage folks to go out and try it for themselves."

Residents can rest assured they can grab a coffee, snack or other supplies from Finch Store at 42 Dewson Street for the foreseeable future.