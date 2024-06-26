Eat & Drink
Top Chef announces season 22 is coming to Toronto

On June 25, Bravo confirmed the big news that Top Chef will be filming Season 22 right here in Canada, including Toronto.

After its Wisconsin-themed Season 21, longtime judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will be making their way to Canada for the next season alongside new host Kristen Kish who made her debut in Season 21 after previous host Padma Lakshmi announced her departure in June 2023.

In addition to announcing the location, Bravo also released a video of the judges sharing new details about the season. The Season 22 location is a personal one for Gail, who hails from the Toronto area.

"I'm here checking out the new season location," Gail said in the video. "That's right, Season 22: destination, Canada."

"Shut the front door, this is epic!" said Kristen.

"Bring on the poutine and maple syrup," Tom added.

"I am so excited to show you guys around," Gail shares. "Oh, and by the way, my parents are literally prepping their guest rooms as we speak, so be forewarned."

It's also important to note that this is different from Top Chef Canada, with Top Chef typically staying within the United States.

However, this won't be the first time Top Chef has filmed in Canada. Season 9 Episode 15 was filmed out west in Whistler, B.C.

A premiere date for Top Chef Season 22 has yet to be announced, and fans will have to stay tuned to find out which chefs will be competing.

Are you excited for the American show to film in Toronto? Let us know in the comments.

Bravo TV
