25 grocery stores open on Canada Day 2024 in Toronto
Grocery stores open on Canada Day 2024 in Toronto are the unsung heroes of the holiday, keeping their doors open while the rest of the city shuts down so you can manage your last-minute needs.
While many major grocery chains will close all of their locations on Monday, July 1, there are still a few that will keep the lights on so you can stock up on snacks.
Here are the grocery stores that are open in Toronto this Canada Day:
Fareen Karim at Eataly Don Mills
Join the conversation Load comments