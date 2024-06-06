Toronto burger joint abruptly shuts down

A popular Toronto burger joint just announced that it's now permanently closed.

For seven years, Dundas West hotspot, Extra Burger, served up old-school burgers to the hungry late night crowd, earning it the distinction of one of the city's best top spots for smash burgers.

Upon opening its doors in 2017, the spot's small-but-mighty menu (which, at the time, boasted only four items,) was accentuated by their sloppy-looking sign, which was designed in collaboration with local artist Justin Broadbent.

The no-frills approach to burgers stuck around, though the menu and physical space evolved over time, with the restaurant adding new items and alcoholic beverages to their offerings while maintaining an affordable, casual approach to business.

According to a recent Instagram post, however, Extra Burger's reign has come to a close, with the restaurant announcing that they've permanently closed.

"After 7 great years of smashing burgers, we have wrapped up our operations at Extra Burger," the caption reads.

"Without your continued support we wouldn’t have lasted 7 weeks. Grateful to our small community of creatives, without you we’d have no artwork, lighting, photos or music."

According to the post, the team behind Extra Burger is working on new ventures, so the city will have to wait and see what's next, but in the meantime, the burger joint is still accepting catering orders through their website.

Extra Burger was formerly located at 1265 Dundas West.