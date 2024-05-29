Cafe is giving away free drinks at all of its 9 Toronto locations this week

You'll be able to score a free drink at a Toronto cafe this week.

Celebrating their 15th anniversary in style, Pilot Coffee Roasters will be giving out free drinks at all of their locations this week to say thank you to their many fans.

Officially opening on May 5, 2009, the coffee shop, founded by Andy and Jessie Wilkins, has expanded to nine locations in the city, earning them a spot on the list of Canada's fastest-growing companies in 2019.

Five years after that, they still haven't slowed down.

After spending the entire month of May celebrating 15 years of producing some of the best coffee in Toronto with community events like a coffee run with Culture Athletics and a launching a new coffee dripper in collaboration with Fable, they're going out with a bang.

All day on May 31, you can visit any of Pilot's locations in the city to pick up a free 8oz hot drip coffee or 12oz cold brew, as Pilot's birthday gift to you.

You can view a complete list of Pilot's nine Toronto locations (plus two outside the city) through their website.