Loblaws store in Toronto is closing this month and will become a discount grocer

The countdown to cheaper groceries is on for a Toronto neighbourhood, as a local Loblaws is about to be transformed into a new No Frills location.

Shoppers are about to have a new option for affordable groceries, as the Loblaws location near the intersection of Broadview and Danforth is set to be converted into a No Frills this month.

Starting April 22, the grocery store will be closed as it undergoes the transition, re-opening for business under its new name and banana-yellow branding on May 2.

The introduction of a new No Frills in the neighbourhood comes alongside the news that another location of the Loblaw-owned grocer on Toronto's east side, at Gerrard and Carlaw, prepares to close permanently on April 20.

The Broadview Loblaw's location isn't the only Loblaw-owned store that's turning into a new No Frills location — Marcello's Independent Grocer at King and Shaw will also be transitioning sometime in late May or early June, though the exact date has yet to be confirmed.

As Loblaw's continues to draw criticism across the country for their astronomical prices and flagrant shrinkflation, Danforth residents can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that cheaper — albeit slightly — groceries are on the horizon.

The new No Frills location will be located at 720 Broadview Avenue.