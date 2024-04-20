World famous Chinese restaurant opening in Toronto this spring

At long last, a vacant restaurant space in one of Toronto's swankiest hotels is about to be filled with a new tennant: one of the most-awarded Chinese restaurants in the world.

With locations in Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Seoul, Cebu, Las Vegas and Vancouver, it's safe to say that fine dining dim sum restaurant Mott 32 is angling for world domination. Or, possibly, they're just achieving it without really trying.

The chain's latest foothold is a space in the Shangri-La Hotel, replacing the space that was once home to Momofuku Noodle Bar and Kojin.

While plenty of people in Toronto were heartbroken to lose the Momofuku location, I have a sneaking feeling that the new spot will more than fill the hole in our hearts.

The second Canadian location for the brand, Mott 32 is bringing flavours of Canton, Shanghai and Beijing to Toronto tables, and promises dishes are crafted from an "extensive selection of the best ingredients," according to the website.

While the restaurant has yet to confirm an official opening date, it has announced that it's coming in Spring of 2024, so it should be any day now.