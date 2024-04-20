10 restaurants for Mother's Day brunch buffet in Toronto

Mother's day brunch buffet in Toronto are one of the best ways to celebrate all of the Moms in your life on the big day.

From luxurious and extravagant to relaxed and casual, restaurants across the city are offering buffets on Mother's Day — which, this year is Sunday, May 12 — to suit any preference.

Here are some of the places in Toronto hosting a Mother's Day brunch buffet this year.

This Financial District hotel will be offering a full buffet between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on May 12, complete with mimosas and — even better — free parking.

An Etobicoke stalwart, this century-old go-to will be offering brunch and dinner buffets on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12, with a selection of seafood, charcuterie and breakfast classics.

For a swanky outing to truly celebrate the most cherished mothers in your life, head to this restaurant situated in the Fairmont Royal York, who will be hosting their luxurious buffet between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 12.

This Financial District hotel and residence is offering a comprehensive buffet including seafood, soup and pasta bars, antipasti dishes, a carving station and much more from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mother's Day.

You'll have a — quite literally — ritzy brunch at this restaurant at the Ritz Carlton. With seatings at 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., you'll be able to navigate any busy schedule in order to sit down to succulent seafood and more.

Take Mom out for a brunch buffet fit for a queen at this King East hotel on May 12, or opt for their Mother's Day Afternoon Tea on May 11.

The Vinci Ballroom at this lavish Yorkville hotel will be filled to the brim this Mother's Day with a selection of classic brunch dishes, a raw seafood and sushi bar, carving station and to-die-for dessert spread.

Invite Mom into the lap of luxury — even if it's just for a few hours — with a brunch at this swanky Financial District hotel. With live music, a fresh flower shop, complimentary sparkling rosé and a selection of foods, it'll be well worth the $165 per person cost.

For a more casual, yet still oh-so-delicious brunch buffet, book a reservation at this Financial District beer hall. Come hungry, because they'll be serving up breakfast classics from their frequently over-the-top menu for just $35.95 an adult.

Whether you are a Mom or you just have one, we can all agree they deserve to be treated like royalty — and where better to do that than this glamorous and historic Yorkville hotel. While they might be better known for their high tea, their brunch certainly deserves a fair shake.