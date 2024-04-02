Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
grocery prices toronto

Shopper baffled by more heinously expensive fruit trays at a Metro in Toronto

A week after coming under fire for its overpriced fruit and vegetable trays, Metro is again being accused of charging way too much for chopped up produce.

A customer at a Toronto location of the supermarket — specifically, the one at Kipling and Eglinton Ave. E in Etobicoke — took to X over the weekend to share their shock over the price of the chain's platters of pre-cut fruit.

"What are we doing here folks?" they questioned along with a photo of the product, which was a whopping $22.

While many were quick to share in the shopper's anger at how outrageous food prices in the city has gotten over the last few years, others pointed out that the tray could actually be considered a bargain given that Metro has been selling similar platters for double the price.

"You got a deal — half price!" one person joked, attaching a new story about the grocery store's now-viral $45 fruit and vegetable trays.

Given that those pricier dishes came with less than double the amount (3.7 kg of fruit or 2.7 kg of veggies) and the one depicted contained 2.7 kg, they could be considered right.

Some even thought that perhaps Metro had lowered the item's prices after the backlash to the $45 platters, though the one in this case is indeed a smaller version.

A few people also chimed in to say that anyone purchasing pre-portioned/pre-packaged food should expect to pay more, and suggested that if the person wanted to shop on a budget, they should have bought whole fruit to cut up themselves.

A few, perhaps desensitized to our nation's sky-high costs, said they felt $22 for the fruit was actually "reasonable."

Lead photo by

sockagphoto/Shutterstock
