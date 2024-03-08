Toronto bakery known for its artisan breads is opening two new high-profile locations

Toronto bakery success story Blackbird Baking Co. appears to be opening two new locations in a major expansion at a time when many businesses are doing the exact opposite amid tough financial times.

The brand, which has a hefty social media following and existing storefronts in Kensington Market and Riverside, is opening up a third outpost in the coveted St. Lawrence Market this summer.

According to the Star, it will debut in the stall once occupied by Sausage King in June. Meanwhile, another future Blackbird shop slated for the revamped Mirvish Village was uncovered in a recent signage application submitted with the City in mid-February.

Renderings for 610 Markham Street show a stunning brick exterior bearing the Blackbird name, with the brand's signature breads displayed in large front windows.

Known as one of the city's most popular places for baked goods, Blackbird often has lines out the door for its variety of handmade, fresh-baked loaves and sweet treats at its OG spot on Baldwin Street.

It also provides artisan breads and pastries for cafes across the city on a wholesale basis, ostensibly one reason it expanded with a far larger kitchen space for production on Queen Street East in 2018.