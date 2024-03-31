Toronto bar gets 2 stars deducted from Google review for playing Linkin Park

One Toronto bar tried so hard and got so far, but in the end it couldn't save them from a disgruntled Google reviewer deducting two stars on their review for one silly reason.

Pinkerton's Snack Bar in Leslieville is almost as well known for the eminating sounds of alt rock blasting through the Gerrard Street spot at all times as it is for its sublime bites and crafty cocktails, but one patron was very much not feeling the music on a recent visit.

Despite giving a glowing review for the food and design of the space, it seems as though the reviewer had a major gripe with the staff at the restaurant opting to play Linkin Park to set the ambiance.

Now, would Linkin Park be my choice of vibe-setting tunes? Probably not. But at Pinkerton's, where the staff — and their music choices — are, much like the food and drink, playful, cheeky and fun, it adds up.

Other patrons were quick to jump to the snack bar's defence, arguing that the soundtrack of the California Alt Rock band only improves the already excellent experience.

Whether you absolutely love or barely tolerate Linkin Park, Pinkerton's is still worth a visit. Soundtrack and all.