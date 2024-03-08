People are creating makeshift food banks across the GTA

Since the start of 2020, free food tables have been popping up across the GTA, with generous local residents joining forces to stock up the stations with non-perishables, fresh hot meals, and packaged foods.

The initiative, called Full Table Project, was kickstarted by William Graham and his wife Shirley, whose efforts have resulted in multiple free food tables throughout the GTA, including Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Richmond Hill, and Whitby.

One of these street-side stations, located near Britannia Road West and Glen Erin Drive, is regularly stocked with freshly prepared meals and treats, all thanks to the generosity of local residents like Elaine Smith and Geetha.

Smith told blogTO that she and her husband work to stock the free food table together.

"It could take anywhere from two to four hours, depending on what we are cooking and labelling and sealing meals. When we do holiday meals (ie., Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter) it’s a multi-day production and fortunately, we have built relationships with people who are consistently willing to help with this effort," Smith explained.

"We do get donations from time to time — a lady who makes fabulous bread is there for us — and I think the publicity of this through social media has gotten us a couple of consistent people who are willing to cook and help with whatever."

Another local resident, Geetha, told blogTO that she prepares the food despite a few store-bought naans, which usually takes her about six to eight hours, including all the prep.

"I have always had a passion to cook and feed people. When I learned about the food tables last November of 2023, I got interested and I began by celebrating my birthday by cooking food for the food table in November. I try to put the food out about once a month," she said.

"The food usually runs out within a few hours once we leave it at the food table. [I] feel so grateful to be of service to the community and wish to continue this for as long as I have the means and ability to do it."

This passion runs especially deep for Smith, who once transformed a project facility in the U.S. where a food bank was supplying meals to children in need after school.

"I said we can make this better and warm. We painted the facilities and made book rooms. It really hurt my heart to see the young children in need. Then through that initiative, I got involved with the food bank down south, and I brought that passion to Canada with me," Smith said.

"I can't stand the thought of anyone going hungry; especially children."

Although Smith says some community members who receive the free meals are "embarrassed," volunteers do everything they can to make them feel at ease.

"We try to make them feel comfortable. We do occasionally have some people who will try to come and take everything, but we really monitor the table now," she said.

"I do wish we had funds to do more meals. Maybe one day."