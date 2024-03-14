Eat & Drink
Cassandra Xavier
Posted 31 minutes ago
manita ossington

One of Toronto’s trendiest restaurants is opening a second location

If you've been caught in the long line trailing out of the Ossington strip's Mediterranean resto-bar Manita one too many times, you'll soon be in luck to grab one of their stacked plates elsewhere in the city.

After being open — and highly successful — for the past four years, the team behind Manita is ready to take over another quarter of the city: the Yonge and Rosedale neighbourhood.

In a perfectly fitting spot, they're moving into the old Rosedale Diner space — an establishment that was also known for garnering crowds thanks to its uniquely inspired brunch.

"We're excited to bring the community energy of our Ossington restaurant to Rosedale," Manita co-owner Ian McGrenaghan shared with blogTO. 

"Aiming to open this summer, we have taken over the entire building, and plan on a second-floor dining room overlooking the historic Summerhill LCBO, in addition to the secluded back patio and sunny front dining room." 

Judging by Manita's Instagram announcement of the opening, only posted on Thursday, it's clear the Toronto food scene is thrilled to have a second outpost of this trendy spot.

The comment section is already filled with exclamation points and flame emojis — and it seems the Rosedale neighbourhood folk are pleased to have another spot for runny eggs and luscious falafels at their fingertips.
manita ossingtonLike the Rosedale Diner did, Manita also offers up a dinner menu, in addition to operating as a grab-and-go spot for shelved goodies.

It's unstated, as of yet, whether Manita's second location in Rosedale will follow the same operation or if they'll be bringing something new and different to scene — but Toronto is definitely looking forward to it.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim at Manita Ossington
