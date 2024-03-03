Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 6 hours ago
bodega on king

Toronto nightclub closes and is transforming into a Miami inspired bodega and bar

A Toronto nightclub has closed permanently and is in the process of transforming into something totally new.

Juliet, a nightclub on the King West strip known for being the heart of nightlife in the city, closed down for good on January 8, disappointing the avid clubbers who frequented the spot, but, as co-owner Paul Facecchia tells blogTO, it's about to become something even better.

"My partner and I knew that [Juliet] had run its course and it was time for something new," Paul tells blogTO.

So, looking for inspiration, the two booked a flight to Miami and, one day, stumbled upon exactly what they were looking for.

"We found ourselves in little Havana at a local bodega having some beers," Paul says, and they quickly realized that the bodega concept would translate perfectly to their bar space at 510 King West.

And, thus, Bodega On King was born.

The new bar will present as a traditional bodega where you can pick up booze, snacks and household essentials, but will also double as a bar and nightclub playing a mix of Latin, hip hop, house and top 40 music.

Bodega On King (affectionately referred to as B-OK by Paul) will have their grand opening on Saturday, March 16, for anyone ready for a taste of Miami on King West.

Lead photo by

Juliet Nightclub/@juliet.nightclub
