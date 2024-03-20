Jagmeet Singh just named two of his favourite Toronto restaurants

Having served as an Ontario MPP for six years, Jagmeet Singh — now Leader of Canada's Democratic Party (NDP) — is certainly no stranger to the GTA's diverse culinary scene.

blogTO's own Anton Wong caught up with the Scarborough-born politician on Friday outside 1845 Gerrard St. E., a residential building that was recently acquired by not-for-profit housing provider St. Jude Community Homes (SJCH) through the City's Multi-Unit Residential Acquisition (MURA) program to maintain affordable rental housing.

Joined by NDP Toronto-Danforth candidate Clare Hacksel, the NDP urged the federal government to establish a fund to protect renters in Toronto in the upcoming budget, which would help not-for-profit organizations buy affordable housing when it's on the market.

Following an in-depth discussion about the current state of Toronto's rental market, Singh was asked to reveal his favourite restaurants in the city, and here are his top picks.

"I'm on a bit of a pizza wave right now, I love pizza. I'm a vegetarian though, so normally I would recommend some vegetarian restaurants... but pizza-wise, I'm going to give you an east side and a west side," the politician said.

For his first pick, Singh shouted out Descendant Detroit Style Pizza, located at 1168 Queen St. E., which is known for its chewy and classic options like cheese and pepperoni, as well as vegetarian offerings like the Jaffna pizza, which features kothu roti and mango chutney.

For his second favourite pick, Singh chose none other than Pizzeria Badiali located at 181 Dovercourt Rd., which is known for its New York-style pizza in a variety of flavours, including cacio e pepe and burrata marinara.

"Those are two that are definitely top-tier for me," Singh told blogTO.